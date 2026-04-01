Jaelynn Anthony homers, strikes out nine in Oswego softball win: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Softball

Oswego 7, Triad 1

Jaelynn Anthony hit a two-run home run and struck out nine in three innings of relief for the Panthers (3-5). Betsy Jack was 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI and Sophie Morland was 2 for 4 with a run scored.

Yorkville 15, Johnson Central 3 (5 innings)

Ellie Fox struck out 11 and scattered six hits and three walks over five innings for the Foxes (5-4).

Taylor Jackson hit an inside-the-park two-run homer in Yorkville’s five-run third and the Foxes added six runs in the fourth. Kayla Kersting had a double, two runs scored and two RBIs and Austyn Strike was 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and RBI.

Baseball

Plano 3, Creek Wood 2

Nathan Tunt, Quentin Santoria, Braylon Schmidt and Justin Bishop combined on a six-hitter with eight strikeouts for the Reapers (3-3-1) at the USA Sports Complex in Tennessee.

Santoria and Schmidt also had RBIs in Plano’s three-run third inning.