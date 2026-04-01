Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Kendall County Now

Jaelynn Anthony homers, strikes out nine in Oswego softball win: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Oswego logo

Oswego logo (Shaw Local News Network)

By Joshua Welge

Softball

Oswego 7, Triad 1

Jaelynn Anthony hit a two-run home run and struck out nine in three innings of relief for the Panthers (3-5). Betsy Jack was 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI and Sophie Morland was 2 for 4 with a run scored.

Yorkville 15, Johnson Central 3 (5 innings)

Ellie Fox struck out 11 and scattered six hits and three walks over five innings for the Foxes (5-4).

Taylor Jackson hit an inside-the-park two-run homer in Yorkville’s five-run third and the Foxes added six runs in the fourth. Kayla Kersting had a double, two runs scored and two RBIs and Austyn Strike was 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and RBI.

Baseball

Plano 3, Creek Wood 2

Nathan Tunt, Quentin Santoria, Braylon Schmidt and Justin Bishop combined on a six-hitter with eight strikeouts for the Reapers (3-3-1) at the USA Sports Complex in Tennessee.

Santoria and Schmidt also had RBIs in Plano’s three-run third inning.

Kendall CountyKendall County Front HeadlinesYorkville PrepsPremiumOswego Preps
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.