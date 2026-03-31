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Kayla Kersting’s 3-run homer keys Yorkville softball win: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Yorkville Foxes logo

Yorkville logo

By Joshua Welge

Softball

Yorkville 13, Penfield (N.Y.) 7

At the Grand Strand Classic in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., Kayla Kersting’s three-run home run highlighted a five-run second inning and the Foxes (4-4) pounded out 10 hits and capitalized on nine Falcons’ errors.

Alyssa Muhlbach’s inside-the-park home run was the big hit in a five-run fifth inning. Kenzie Mendez, Muhlbach and Kersting each had three RBIs and Bella Rosauer went the distance in the circle, striking out eight.

Newark 17, Hinckley-Big Rock 8

Zoey Carlson and Rylie Carlson each had RBI doubles in Newark’s seven-run first inning and the Norsemen went on to the win over the Royals.

Zoey Carlson was 4 for 5 with two doubles, four runs scored and four RBIs, Rylie Carlson scored three runs and Bailey Schutter was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and an RBI for Newark (4-4).

Sandwich 14, Yorkville Christian 4

Abigail Johnson’s three-run home run highlighted Sandwich’s seven-run fourth as the Indians rallied from an early 2-0 deficit. Johnson was 3 for 3 with three runs scored and four RBIs, Kayden Corneils 4 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI and Kendal Petre was 3 for 4 with two doubles, three runs scored and an RBI for Sandwich (3-2).

Paige Gillman was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and Sophia Rothlisberger 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI for Yorkville Christian.

Edwardsville 10, Oswego 4

Jaelynn Anthony hit a solo home run and Kennedy Gengler was 2 for 4 with an RBI for Oswego (2-5).

Baseball

Sandwich 10, Yorkville Christian 7

Braden Behringer’s three-run home run keyed a four-run second inning and the Indians held off a late four-run Mustangs’ rally in the seventh.

Griffin Somlock had a double and scored two runs and Clayton Anderson was 2 for 3 with two runs scored for Sandwich (2-6-1).

Phoenix Oliver was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored and Caleb Fulkerson was 2 for 4 with a double, run scored and RBI for Yorkville Christian (2-3-1).

Oswego 8, Joliet Catholic 7

Drew Kleinhans had a two-run single, Hunter Amelio a two-run triple and Kevin Camacho a two-run single in Oswego’s six-run fifth and the Panthers held off Joliet Catholic’s three-run rally in the seventh as Kleinhans threw out a runner trying to steal third to end the game.

Brady Dunnett homered and scored two runs and Camacho had two hits and a run scored for Oswego (3-4).

Oswego East 12, Morris 0 (Sunday’s result)

Jacsen Tucker slugged two home runs, drove in four and scored three times, Noah Deist was 3 for 3 with a triple and a run scored and Devin Wheaton had two runs scored and two RBIs for the Wolves (3-3).

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Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.