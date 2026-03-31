Kayla Kersting’s 3-run homer keys Yorkville softball win: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Softball

Yorkville 13, Penfield (N.Y.) 7

At the Grand Strand Classic in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., Kayla Kersting’s three-run home run highlighted a five-run second inning and the Foxes (4-4) pounded out 10 hits and capitalized on nine Falcons’ errors.

Alyssa Muhlbach’s inside-the-park home run was the big hit in a five-run fifth inning. Kenzie Mendez, Muhlbach and Kersting each had three RBIs and Bella Rosauer went the distance in the circle, striking out eight.

Newark 17, Hinckley-Big Rock 8

Zoey Carlson and Rylie Carlson each had RBI doubles in Newark’s seven-run first inning and the Norsemen went on to the win over the Royals.

Zoey Carlson was 4 for 5 with two doubles, four runs scored and four RBIs, Rylie Carlson scored three runs and Bailey Schutter was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and an RBI for Newark (4-4).

Sandwich 14, Yorkville Christian 4

Abigail Johnson’s three-run home run highlighted Sandwich’s seven-run fourth as the Indians rallied from an early 2-0 deficit. Johnson was 3 for 3 with three runs scored and four RBIs, Kayden Corneils 4 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI and Kendal Petre was 3 for 4 with two doubles, three runs scored and an RBI for Sandwich (3-2).

Paige Gillman was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and Sophia Rothlisberger 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI for Yorkville Christian.

Edwardsville 10, Oswego 4

Jaelynn Anthony hit a solo home run and Kennedy Gengler was 2 for 4 with an RBI for Oswego (2-5).

Baseball

Sandwich 10, Yorkville Christian 7

Braden Behringer’s three-run home run keyed a four-run second inning and the Indians held off a late four-run Mustangs’ rally in the seventh.

Griffin Somlock had a double and scored two runs and Clayton Anderson was 2 for 3 with two runs scored for Sandwich (2-6-1).

Phoenix Oliver was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored and Caleb Fulkerson was 2 for 4 with a double, run scored and RBI for Yorkville Christian (2-3-1).

Oswego 8, Joliet Catholic 7

Drew Kleinhans had a two-run single, Hunter Amelio a two-run triple and Kevin Camacho a two-run single in Oswego’s six-run fifth and the Panthers held off Joliet Catholic’s three-run rally in the seventh as Kleinhans threw out a runner trying to steal third to end the game.

Brady Dunnett homered and scored two runs and Camacho had two hits and a run scored for Oswego (3-4).

Oswego East 12, Morris 0 (Sunday’s result)

Jacsen Tucker slugged two home runs, drove in four and scored three times, Noah Deist was 3 for 3 with a triple and a run scored and Devin Wheaton had two runs scored and two RBIs for the Wolves (3-3).