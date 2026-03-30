Trader Joe’s confirms new grocery store along U.S. Route 34 in Oswego

Trader Joe’s has confirmed on its website that it is building a new store at U.S. Route 34 and Kendall Point Drive in Oswego, next to Delta Sonic. (Eric Schelkopf)

Trader Joe’s has confirmed on its website that it is building a new store at U.S. Route 34 and Kendall Point Drive in Oswego, next to Delta Sonic.

“Coming Soon!” states the website. Although Trader Joe’s previously had confirmed that it plans to open a store in Oswego, it had not said where the store will be located.

The address for the new store is 1930 U.S. Route 34. Batavia, Glen Ellyn, Naperville, Downers Grove and Oak Park are some of the other communities where Trader Joe’s stores are located.

During his State of the Village address on March 4, Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman talked about the Trader Joe’s plans as just another example of the strength of the village.

“When Trader Joe’s chooses your community, it says that this is a place with energy, stability and a customer base that executives believe in,” Kauffman said.

Last year, village trustees unanimously approved plans for a 12,500-square-foot grocery store at the site. Benderson Development Company LLC. is building the store along with another building that will contain a restaurant/retail on five acres at the southwest corner of U.S. Route 34 and Kendall Point Drive.

Benderson Development Company often works with Trader Joe’s. The property is zoned for business. The grocery store is being built at the northeast corner of the site.

On the western side of the property, the developer plans to build a 10,000 square-foot building that may be used as a 6,667-square-foot restaurant and a 3,333-square-foot bank, Oswego Assistant Development Services Director Rachel Riemenschneider said in a memo to village trustees.

“The proposed uses for a grocery store, general retail, financial institution, and restaurant are permitted uses in the B-1 District,” she said.