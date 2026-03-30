Oswego police announce results of St. Patrick’s Day traffic enforcement campaign

The Oswego Police Department issued three speeding tickets and nine distracted driving citations as part of its St. Patrick’s Day traffic enforcement campaign.

The department conducted the campaign from March 13-23.

Oswego police joined forces with state and local law enforcement and highway safety partners in the St. Patrick’s Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High. Get a DUI” enforcement campaign.

As part of the campaign, the department also issued 57 seat belt citations and three other traffic citations.

The safety effort was funded by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.