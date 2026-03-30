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Kendall County Now

Oswego police announce results of St. Patrick’s Day traffic enforcement campaign

Oswego police squad car (Shaw Media file photo)

Oswego police squad car (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

By Eric Schelkopf

The Oswego Police Department issued three speeding tickets and nine distracted driving citations as part of its St. Patrick’s Day traffic enforcement campaign.

The department conducted the campaign from March 13-23.

Oswego police joined forces with state and local law enforcement and highway safety partners in the St. Patrick’s Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High. Get a DUI” enforcement campaign.

As part of the campaign, the department also issued 57 seat belt citations and three other traffic citations.

The safety effort was funded by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

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Eric Schelkopf

Eric Schelkopf

Eric Schelkopf, who is a Kendall County resident, writes for the Record Newspapers/KendallCountyNow.com, covering Oswego and Plainfield. Schelkopf, who is a Kendall County resident, started with the Kane County Chronicle in December 1988 and appreciates everything the Fox Valley has to offer, including the majestic Fox River.