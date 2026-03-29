Kendall forest district makes plans for Earth Day, nature hikes at Hoover Forest Preserve

Those looking to celebrate Earth Day in April will find plenty of activities at Hoover Forest Preserve in Yorkville.

From 1 to 3 p.m. April 22, Hoover Forest Preserve, located at 11285 W. Fox Road, Yorkville, will host a Earth Day event. Earth Day was started on April 22, 1970, to show the importance of protecting the planet’s resources.

This will be the Kendall County Forest Preserve District’s first Earth Day event in a few years, Executive Director Antoinette White said.

From 1 to 2 p.m., master naturalist and forest preserve district volunteer Ken Mozingo will give a witness tree presentation at Meadowhawk Lodge.

A witness tree is a tree that was witness to history; it was alive during the time a historic event took place.

Other activities include guided nature hikes for all ages from 2 to 3 p.m. and a tree saplings giveaway. Light refreshments will also be offered during the event.

“I’m very excited about the event,” White said. “We’re looking forward to doing more community events this year.”

She hopes the Earth Day event will help people who might not be that familiar with the forest preserve district to find out what the district has to offer.

“Maybe they will become more interested in doing other things with us,” White said. “Sometimes I know that preserves might be a little intimidating to people, so maybe they take a hike with us once and now they feel comfortable and will come back on their own. When you see new faces, it’s always nice.”

Although the event is free, donations to the Forest Foundation of Kendall County are appreciated.

“It’s mission is to support the forest preserves,” White said.

The forest preserve district will also host a tree planting work day from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. April 25 at Harris Forest Preserve, 10460 Route 71, Yorkville,

The Kendall County Forest Preserve District's Hoover-Fox River Bluffs trail connection project is set for completion in the next few months. (Photo provided by the Kendall County Forest Preserve District)

For more information and to fill out a volunteer waiver form, go to kendallcountyil.gov/departments/forest-preserve-district.

“We’re really working on making the time to have that as another option for the public to be involved with us,” White said.