Jillian Freemon strikes out 13 in Sandwich softball win: Friday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

The Sandwich High School's mascot is the Indians. (Photo provided by Sandwich Community Unit School District 430)

Softball

Sandwich 8, Plainfield South 4

Jillian Freemon struck out 13 and allowed two earned runs on three hits and Kayden Corneils hit a solo homer for Sandwich (2-2).

Yorkville 14, Geneva 1 (5 innings)

Austyn Strike was 2 for 2 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored, Kayla Kersting had two triples and an RBI and Callie Ferko 2 for 3 with a triple and a run scored for the Foxes (3-4), who pounded out 13 hits.

Newark 8, Genoa-Kingston 7

Adelaide Johnson was 4 for 4 with a double and two runs scored, Zoey Carlson was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI and Brooklyn Wallin 3 for 4 with two runs scored for Newark (2-3).

Baseball

Watkins Memorial 14, Sandwich 3

Nick Michalek was 4 for 4 with a triple and a run scored, Braden Behringer 2 for 4 with a triple and a run scored and Jeffrey Ashley 2 for 3 with a run scored for Sandwich (1-6-1).

Hixson 7, Yorkville Christian 1

Caleb Fulkerson had three hits, Austin Vugteveen two hits and Hayden Garrity added a double for the Mustangs.

Yorkville Christian 15, Chattanooga Central 6

Isaac McCoy was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and an RBI and Austin Vugteveen scored three runs for the Mustangs, who scored five runs in the first inning and six in the third.

Plano 15, East Aurora 1

Quentin Santoria struck out 10 over four innings and had three RBIs at the plate, Julian Gates had a double, triple and four RBIs and Braylon Schmidt was 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI for Plano.

Greenfield/Northwestern 9, Newark 8

The Tigers scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth and three runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally past Newark in Jacksonville.

David Ulrich and Jacob Seyller each had a hit and a run scored for Newark (1-4).