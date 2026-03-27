Plano Public Library’s upcoming programming for kids, teens, and adults

Holiday closing: Good Friday, Friday, April 3

Adult Programs

To register for adult programs call 630-552-2009.

Writers Group

6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m., Thursday, April 9

Come join other writers to discuss your work. In person or Zoom. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Location: Meeting Room. Zoom meeting ID: 988 2555 0591 Passcode: 048559

Crafts to Go

Watercolor Bookmarks

Saturday, April 4

Free, take home craft kits available on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last.

Needle Felted Spring Bunny

6 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 7. Join Natasha Lehrer Lewis, of Esther’s Place, as she walks you through turning wool into an adorable little bunny. All supplies included in this fun felting class. Open to high school students and adults. $10 fee must be paid at the time of registration.

New Life for Old Bags

10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, April 11

Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information, contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required.

Knit and Crochet Group – In Person

4 to 6 p.m., every Monday

Come knit and crochet with others, or learn how to crochet. Limited supplies provided. Open to all ages. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Location: Diana Hastings Board Room. No registration required.

Knit and Crochet Group – Zoom

10 a.m. to 12 p.m., every Thursday,

This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn, and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. Zoom meeting ID: 954 9105 6267 | Passcode: 297254. No registration required.

Kids’ Programs

To register for kids’ programs call 630-552-2025.

Spring into Story time

10:30 to 11 a.m. or 6 to 6:30 p.m., Monday, March 30

Let’s bring the magic of spring to life through stories, songs, movement activities, and a simple craft. Parents must remain in the Kids’ Library during the program. For independent children ages 3-5, without an adult. Registration required.

Storm the Castle with SciTech

5 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 31

Participants will dive into the world of catapults, discovering the physics behind force, tension, and trajectory. After learning how these medieval machines worked, they’ll build their own catapult to see how far they can launch projectiles in a castle-themed challenge. For independent children ages 6-12, without an adult. Registration required.

Bookworms Tuesday

5 to 5:45 p.m., April 7

Join us for a fun story, healthy snacks, a craft or art activity, and picking out interesting books to read. For independent students in grades K-3, without an adult. Registration required.

Sounds Fun

6 to 6:45 p.m., Wednesday, April 8 p.m.

We’ll enjoy a rhyming book together and then explore letter sounds and pre-handwriting skills in fun, interactive, and multisensory ways. We’ll have a variety of phonics stations for self-paced exploration. We’ll be focused on different letter sounds in each class. Targeted to children 3-6, with an adult. Registration required.

Create Art with Petite Palette

Ages 6 – 10 – Chameleon Colors

4:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Thursday, April 9

Create Art with Petite Palette

Ages 10 – 18 – Upside Down

6:15 to 7:15 p.m., Thursday, April 9

An artist from The Petite Palette will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting.

For independent children, without an adult. Registration for each program is separate. $5 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.