Yorkville softball rallies to walk off Kaneland in 10 innings: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Softball

Yorkville 6, Kaneland 5 (10 innings)

Ellie Fox scored the tying run and Liv Lathen the winning run on an errant throw on a ball hit by Yorkville freshman Austyn Strike, as the Foxes (2-3) twice rallied in their final at-bat, the second time with three runs in the bottom of the 10th.

Yorkville forced extra innings on Callie Ferko’s two-out, two-run triple in the bottom of the seventh. Bella Rosauer pitched all 10 innings for the Foxes to get the win, striking out six.

Ottawa Marquette 13, Newark 11

Newark scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead after being down five runs, but Marquette won the nonconference game with three runs in the top of the seventh.

Zoey Carlson was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and a two-run double in the sixth inning, Cayla Pottinger had a two-run double in the sixth and Brooklyn Wallin a two-run single in the inning. Rylie Carlson was 2 for 4 with a double and three runs scored for Newark (0-1).

Baseball

Yorkville 16, Metea Valley 6

Kal Arntzen’s three-run home run highlighted the Foxes’ 10-hit attack in the five-inning nonconference win in Aurora. Justin Giese was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Kamden Muell was 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Yorkville (2-1), which scored five runs in the second inning, five in the third and fourth in the fourth.

Naperville Central 13, Oswego 11

The Redhawks scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to answer Oswego’s four runs in the top half and went on to the nonconference win in Naperville.

Kevin Camacho was 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored, Drew Kleinhans was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Luke Hernandez was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI for Oswego (1-3).