Yorkville boys track and field second at SPC indoor meet: Friday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Track and Field

Southwest Prairie Conference meet

Yorkville (81 points) took second to Minooka (98) with Oswego East sixth and Oswego ninth at the Southwest Prairie Conference indoor meet at Lewis.

Yorkville’s Owen Horeni won the 800 (1:55.65) and 1,600 (4:20.12). Jayden Ruth won the 200 (22.45) and Aiden Kolkmeyer won the high jump (1.93 meters)

Oswego East’s Donavin Eason won the 55 hurdles (7.61) and Jamari McKay the long jump (6.66 meters).

Baseball

Sandwich 8, Streator 5

Braden Behringer was 2 for 4 with a double, run scored and RBI and Nick Michalek drove in two runs for Sandwich (1-0-1), which scored four runs in the second inning and three in the sixth for the road win.

Alton 3, Oswego 1

Alton scored two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth for the win. Nolan Hutchings and Aiden Jaquez each struck out three on the mound for Oswego and Hunter Amelio had two hits and scored the Panthers’ lone run.

Normal University 11, Oswego 1

Luke Hernandez had two hits and drove in Oswego’s lone run.

Seneca 9, Newark 6

Eastin McBroom was 3 for 3 with a double and two runs scored for Newark, but Seneca scored seven runs in the fifth and weathered the Norsemen’s five-run rally in the seventh.

Softball

Benet 8, Oswego 2

Adalynn Fugitt drove in one of two Oswego runs and struck out 10 in the circle.