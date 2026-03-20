Kendall County sees uptick in voters in primary election

Stickers await those who cast their ballots in the primary election Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at the DeKalb County Administration Building in Sycamore. (Mark Busch)

Yorkville School District 115’s $275 bond referendum might have contributed to a significant uptick in the number of Kendall County residents voting in the March 17 general primary election compared to the last primary election in 2024.

All county-level races on the Kendall County ballot were uncontested. Some congressional and state wide offices were contested.

According to unofficial results from the election, 20,392 people of 95,605 registered voters in Kendall County voted in the election, resulting in a voter turnout of 21.33%. Of that number, 13,480 people cast their ballots on Election Day.

In comparison, in the March 2024 general primary election, 12,302 people of 87,697 registered voters in Kendall County cast their ballot. The voter turnout in that election was 14.03%

Following the 2024 primary election, Kendall County Clerk and Recorder Debbie Gillette had said the fact that Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican former President Donald Trump had both secured enough delegates to win their respective party nominations prior to the primary probably contributed to the low voter turnout.

Biden dropped out of the race prior to the 2024 general election. During the presidential primary election in 2020 — which also featured Biden and Trump — voter turnout in Kendall County was 30%.

Despite freezing temperatures, close to 8,000 people have turned out to vote so far in Kendall County on Election Day. Charles Reed Elementary School was one of the polling places in the Na-Au-Say Township precinct. (Eric Schelkopf)

Almost 7,500 people voted on the Yorkville School District referehdum. The measure was defeated on both the Kendall County and Kane County ballots.

According to unofficial results, 2,433 people on the Kendall County ballot voted to approve the referendum, while 5,060 people voted against the referendum