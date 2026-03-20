Gabe Sanders’ six shutout innings lead Yorkville to first win: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Baseball

Yorkville 4, Geneva 0

Gabe Sanders allowed just one hit over six shutout innings, striking out two, and Frankie Pavlik struck out the side in the seventh to finish off the shutout for the Foxes (1-0) in their season opener. Yorkville scored one run in the fourth and three more in the fifth.

Newark 10, Reed-Custer 4

The visiting Norsemen scored five runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth to blow open the game. Toby Steffen was 2 for 2 with a run scored and an RBI and Jacob Seyller drove in three runs for Newark. Eastin McBroom started and struck out three over three innings.

Plano 6, Lisle 6

Jackson Gates had two hits and three RBIs and Nathan Tunt struck out eight for the Reapers.

Softball

Ottawa 5, Oswego 1

Jaelynn Anthony struck out three and allowed five runs, two of them earned, over six innings for Oswego (0-1). Sophie Morland scored on a Brynn Broughton sacrifice fly for Oswego’s only run.

Lincoln-Way East 9, Yorkville 4

Kayla Kersting hit a grand slam for Yorkville in the third inning, but Lincoln-Way East scored the last eight runs.

The host Griffins scored two runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to blow open what was a one-run game.

Girls Soccer

Plano 6, Serena 0

Azaleah Salgado recorded a hat trick with three goals as the Reapers won their season opener. Alizee Alamo added two goals and Lamiya House had one goal.

IMSA 8, Sandwich 0

Shayla Green made 23 saves in goal for Sandwich in the first game in program history. Haylee Lilliebridge made four shots on goal and Alivia Kellogg made one shot. Sandwich trailed 2-0 at halftime before IMSA scored six times in the second half.