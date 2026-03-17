Close to 8,000 people cast ballots in Kendall County

Despite freezing temperatures, close to 8,000 people have turned out to vote so far in Kendall County on Election Day. Charles Reed Elementary School was one of the polling places in the Na-Au-Say Township precinct. (Eric Schelkopf)

Close to 8,000 people turned out to vote by 5 p.m.in Kendall County for the Illinois primary election.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

According to Kendall County Clerk and Recorder Debbie Gillette, 7,723 people had cast a ballot and turnout had been steady all day.

At approximately 12:20 p.m., the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office along with the Oswego Fire Department responded to a medical emergency at the polling location at Long Beach Elementary School in Montgomery.

The individual was transported to a local hospital by Oswego Fire Department paramedics.

“There was a brief disruption while emergency responders attended to the situation; however, normal operations at the polling location resumed shortly thereafter,” the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office stated on its Facebook page.

All county-level races on the Kendall County ballot are uncontested. Some congressional and state wide offices are contested.

Voters in Yorkville School District 115, which is in both Kendall and Kane counties, are voting on a proposition to sell $275 million in school building bonds for various projects.