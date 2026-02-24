Sandwich, Newark boys basketball win regional quarterfinals: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

The Sandwich High School's mascot is the Indians. (Photo provided by Sandwich Community Unit School District 430)

Boys Basketball

Sandwich 41, Stillman Valley 38

Griffin Somlock hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with a minute left and EJ Treptow made two free throws to seal the deal for the Indians in a Class 2A quarterfinal.

Nick Michalek and Brady Behringer each scored 10 points, Treptow eight and Somlock seven for Sandwich, which won despite shooting just 1 for 19 from 3-point range and 4 from 11 at the free throw line. Sandwich advanced to face Byron on Wednesday at Aurora Christian.

Newark 63, LaMoille 27

Reggie Chapman had 19 points, seven assists and four rebounds, Cody Kulbartz 16 points, 12 rebounds and three assists and Jimmy Kath 14 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals for Newark in a Class 1A regional quarterfinal.

Parkview Christian 57, Rochelle Zell 38

The Falcons rolled in the regional quarterfinal.