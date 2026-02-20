Three Kendall County-area wrestlers advance to state semifinals: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Wrestling

IHSA state tournament

Sandwich junior Cooper Corder, Yorkville junior Donovan Rosauer and Yorkville Christian senior Jackson Allen all advanced to the state semifinals with two wins Thursday in Champaign.

Corder, in the Class 1A 150-pound bracket, pinned Auburn’s Trey Boston in 1:26 and won his second match by medical forfeit.

At Class 3A 150, Rosauer won by technical fall over West Aurora’s Evan Matkovich, and won a 7-1 decision over Loyola’s James Hemmila.

At Class 1A 215, Allen won a 6-3 decision over Mt. Zion’s Keller Stocks and won a 16-2 major decision over Marengo’s Owen Bills.

Sandwich’s Josh Kotalik won his first match at Class 175 pounds, dropped his second and is in wrestlebacks.

Yorkville’s Landon Jenkins and Brock Janeczko, Oswego’s Aiden Ortiz, Yorkville Christian’s Davin Torzal, Phoenix Senodenos, Christian Sandoval, Ryan Alaimo, Adrian Wadas-Luis, Austin Wadas-Luis and Tyler Gleason all lost their first matches and are in wrestlebacks.