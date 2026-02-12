Sandwich boys basketball beats Newark: Wednesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

The Sandwich High School's mascot is the Indians. (Photo provided by Sandwich Community Unit School District 430)

Boys Basketball

Sandwich 55, Newark 39

Visiting Sandwich held Newark to two points in the first quarter and went on to the nonconference win.

EJ Treptow had 17 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots, Griffin Somlock 15 points and four steals, Brady Behringer 14 points and six rebounds and Nick Michalek eight points for Sandwich (9-19).

Cody Kulbartz had 18 points and 12 rebounds and Reggie Chapman also scored 18 points for Newark (15-13).

Plano 69, Somonauk 33

Alan Contreras and Ethan Taxis each scored 14 points, Kevin Martinez had 12 and Eric Nunez chipped in 11 for the Reapers (16-12).

Neuqua Valley 74, Yorkville Christian 43

Jayden Riley scored 12 points and Jayden Alford 10 as the Mustangs (16-10) lost the nonconference game in Naperville.

Girls Basketball

Oswego East 79, Joliet West 48

The Wolves led 47-22 at the half and went on to the big win in the Southwest Prairie Conference and regular season finale.

Desiree Merritt and Aubrey Lamberti each scored 26 points and Ja’liyah Shepard added 13 points for Oswego East (17-10, 12-4).

Plano 45, Richmond-Burton 33

Jadyn Long scored 11 points, Chloe Rowe had a double-double of 10 points and 14 rebounds with five steals and five assists and Cami Nunez scored 10 points for Plano (18-13, 8-6 Kishwaukee River Conference).

Marengo 68, Sandwich 33

At Sandwich, Macy Noe scored 18 points, including two 3-pointers, to lead three players in double figures for Marengo in the KRC.