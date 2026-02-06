15th Communities vs. Cancer event on Feb. 7 at Oswego High School

Students and staff from Yorkville and Oswego participated in a communities vs. cancer presentation prior to tip-off at Oswego High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

The 15th Communities vs. Cancer event hosted by Oswego and Yorkville will be held Feb. 7 at Oswego High School. The all day event starts at 9 a.m. and attendees are asked to enter through Athletics, Door 35.

The event will include six basketball games between the Panthers and the Foxes boys and girls basketball programs, a bake sale, the annual “Panthers and Foxes Out for Blood” blood drive, a raffle and special halftime and between game activities and a Ceremony of Remembrance, Recognition, Support and Celebration at 3 p.m.

New this year is a Tribute Wall marking the 15th time the event has been held. The Communities vs. Cancer team is asking all past honorary captains as well as all cancer fighters and survivors from the Oswego and Yorkville areas to submit a picture for display at the event.

Please send your name, diagnosis and any other pertinent information along with your photos to Communitiesvscancerphotos@gmail.com. Past captains, fighters and survivors are also invited to the ceremony where they will be recognized, supported and celebrated.

Donations of gift baskets, cards and certificates are still being accepted through Feb. 5.

For more information, go to the event Facebook page or reach out to Crystal Robinson at 630-336-6026.