Nicole Warbinski’s career-high 20 points help key Oswego East win: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Girls Basketball

Oswego East 75, Plainfield South 51

Nicole Warbinski scored a career-high 20 points, Aubrey Lamberti also scored 20, Desiree Merritt had 13 and Inspire Fisher and Avaya Kittling-Turner each chipped in eight for the Wolves (13-10, 9-4 Southwest Prairie Conference).

Yorkville 46, Plainfield Central 35

Ashlyn Peterson scored 14 points, Sydney McCabe added nine and Macie Jones seven points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists as the Foxes (11-12, 5-6 Southwest Prairie Conference) got the win despite missing three players with injuries. Aubrey Spychalski had six points and eight rebounds.

Johnsburg 57, Plano 20

Jadyn Long and Jailyn Brown each scored seven points for Plano (13-13, 5-6 Kishwaukee River Conference).

Boys Basketball

Plano 56, Marengo 44

Ethan Taxis scored 21 points and Kevin Martinez added 14 for the Reapers (15-10, 8-2 Kishwaukee River Conference).

Yorkville 56, Plainfield Central 21

Graham Martinson scored 14 points, Joey Jakstys had nine and Alonn Flint eight for the Foxes (13-9, 9-3 Southwest Prairie Conference).

Oswego 57, Joliet Central 37

Ethan Vahl scored 17 points, Graham Schwab 11 and MJ Johnson had eight rebounds and five steals for the Panthers (17-8, 8-4 Southwest Prairie Conference).

Oswego East 64, Plainfield South 52

Marc Sanchez-Giron scored 14 points, Mason Lockett 12 and Dshaun Bolden 11 for the Wolves (16-9, 8-4 Southwest Prairie Conference).