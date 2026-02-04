How sweet it is: Chocolate Walk for Charity returns to downtown Oswego

Leslie Hilderbrant of Hudson Design House (far right) gives cupcakes to Pat and Amanda Charapata at the 8th Annual Chocolate Walk for Charity in Oswego on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

Those attending Saturday’s 9th annual Chocolate Walk for Charity in downtown Oswego will have the chance to satisfy their sweet tooth while helping an organization that aims to make sure school-aged children do not go hungry.

Organized by the Oswego Downtown Association, the event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Oswego Downtown Association is an arm of the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce.

This year’s event benefits Blessings in a Backpack, a nonprofit organization that mobilizes communities, individuals, and resources to provide food on the weekends for school-aged children across America who might otherwise go hungry.

Kelley Rice hands Tracy Mauro a bag and lanyard for the 8th Annual Chocolate Walk for Charity in Oswego on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

Chocolate Walk for Charity has become a popular event. More than 200 people attended the event last year.

“We’re expecting about the same this year,” said Kelley Rice, a member of the Oswego Downtown Association. She owns Imagination Print & Design in downtown Oswego and is co-owner of The Scoop ice cream shop, also located in downtown Oswego.

“We have up to 250 tickets available. We still have some left,” Rice said.

An Oswego chapter of Blessings in a Backpack recently started, she said.

“They’re at a couple of SD308 schools right now and looking to get into some more,” Rice said.

Both Imagination Print & Design and The Scoop will participate in Chocolate Walk for Charity along with other downtown businesses.

“Imagination Print & Design will have chocolate covered roses for our chocolate item,” she said. “The Scoop will be giving out chocolate ice cream. There will be different flavors that include chocolate in the ice cream. We kind of have a variety that they can choose from.”

Tickets are $26.50 a person, which includes a $1.50 service fee. For more information and to buy tickets, go to oswegodowntown.org.

Twenty-five businesses will participate in this year’s Chocolate Walk for Charity. The event also serves as a way to introduce people to businesses in the downtown.

“Every year, someone comes in and says, ‘I have never been here. I didn’t know you were here,’ ‘’ Rice said. ”It’s a great way to get exposure and to get people into the shops and see what our downtown has to offer."