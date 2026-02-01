Yorkville wrestlers roll to regional title, send 12 to sectional: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Dixon's Preston Richards wrestles Sandwich's Cooper Corder during the Class 1A Regional meet on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026 at Princeton High School. (Scott Anderson)

Boys Wrestling

Class 3A Moline Regional

Yorkville won its fifth straight regional title and advanced 12 of its wrestlers to the sectional meet at Edwardsville with eight regional champions.

Yorkville scored 244.5 points, easily outdistancing runner-up Bolingbrook’s 148.

Yorkville’s Landon Jenkins won the 120-pound title, beating Oswego’s Nolan O’Grady by technical fall in the final. Yorkville’s Nolan Craft won the 132-pound title, beating Oswego’s Sebastien Nevarez in the final. Yorkville’s Donovan Rosauer won the 150-pound title, earning two pins and winning the final by injury default. Foxes’ teammate Donncha Souza was first at 157 with a 13-1 major decision over Neuqua Valley’s Ronin Brom in the championship match. Yorkville’s Maximus Delgado won the 165-pound title with a 4-1 decision over Bolingbrook’s Geno Vargas in the final. Yorkville’s Caleb Viscogliosi was first at 175, pinning Moline’s DeAnthony Simpson in 3:07 in the final. Yorkville’s Brock Janeczko won a 10-3 decision over Plainfield East’s Joseph Nino to take the 190-pound title and Yorkville’s Xavion Ulloa won the 285-pound title with a 4-0 decision over Plainfield North’s Liam Corona in the final.

Yorkville’s Leo Richmond was second at 106, Ramsey Barton was second at 126, Nolan Chrisse was third at 138 and Vincent Konecki was second at 144.

Oswego’s’ Aiden Ortiz won the 138-pound title with a 5-3 decision over Moline’s Housseyn Ndiaye, Dillon Griffin won the 144-pound title win a pin of Konecki in 47 seconds.

Also advancing to sectional for Oswego was O’Grady, second at 120.

Austin Crawford of Oswego East was third at 132 to advance to sectionals.

Class 1A Princeton Regional

Sandwich, with 177 points, finished second to Dixon with 221 at the meet at Princeton.

Cooper Corder (150) and Joshua Kotalik (175) won titles for Sandwich, while Kai Kern (190) and Jaxson Blanchard (138) took second. Connor Blanchard (120), Dom Urbanski (126), Jack Forth (157) and Kaden Clevenger finished third for the Indians to advance to the sectional meet.

“Every year I come in and the goal is to win regionals, win sectionals and hopefully get that state title,” Corder said. “With all the work I’ve been doing in the offseason, in season, groups I’ve been training with all around the state, it’s definitely coming full circle. It’s just a step in the right direction.”

Corder defeated Dixon’s Preston Richards 16-5 in the final, while Kotalik pinned Dixon’s Blake Dingley in 1:28 in the title match.

Class 1A Richmond-Burton Regional

Plano’s Wyatt Crow won the 106-pound championship to advance to sectional, as he won two matches by pin, including the championship match in 4:19 over Wheaton Academy’s Elliot Hardy.

Boys Basketball

Oswego 81, Oak Park-River Forest 51

Ethan Vahl had a near triple-double with 33 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and four steals and Brayden Borrowman added 18 points and nine rebounds for the Panthers (16-8).

Mariano Velasco had 11 points, Niko Jurkovic eight and Graham Schwab seven.

Yorkville 64, St. Charles North 60 (OT)

Sophomore Graham Martinson poured in 27 points for the Foxes (12-9) at the Kivisto Shootout at East Aurora. Braydon Porter and Gabe Sanders each added 15.

Oswego East 55, Lincoln-Way Central 45

Mason Lockett scored 22 points and Damien Brooks 11 as the Wolves (15-9) snapped a four-game losing streak with a win at the Lincoln-Way West Shootout.

-- Kevin Chlum contributed to this roundup