Ethan Vahl’s 23 points pace Oswego past Romeoville: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Oswego 59, Romeoville 46

Ethan Vahl had 23 points, five rebounds and five steals, Mariano Velasco had 11 points and five steals and Niko Jurkovic had 10 points off the bench for the Panthers (15-8, 7-4 Southwest Prairie Conference). Brayden Borrowman added seven points and nine rebounds.

Yorkville 63, Joliet Central 48

Joey Jakstys scored 22 points, Nate Kubin had 14, Gabe Sanders 11 and Braydon Porter 10 for the Foxes (11-9, 8-3 SPC).

Joliet West 61, Oswego East 59

The Wolves lost on a buzzer-beater. Mason Lockett scored 22 points, Dshaun Bolden 14 and Jacsen Tucker 13 for Oswego East (14-8, 7-3 SPC) in the loss.

Morris 33, Newark 22 (Monday’s result)

Reggie Chapman scored 17 points and Cody Kulbartz had 10 rebounds for the Norsemen (11-10).

Girls Basketball

Joliet Central 56, Yorkville 53

The Foxes, down two injured players and with a third sick, rallied from 11 points down in the fourth quarter, but missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer in the final seconds.

Sydney McCabe and Aubrey Spychalski each scored 16 points, Spychalski also grabbed seven rebounds and Macie Jones scored 13 points with four assists and three steals for Yorkville (10-12, 4-6 Southwest Prairie Conference). Hayden Hodges added six rebounds

Yorkville Christian 54, IMSA 21

Payton Wallin scored 18 points and Mayah Candaleria added nine for the Mustangs.

Plano 54, Newark 23

The Reapers improved to 13-10 with the nonconference win.