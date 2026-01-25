Yorkville Public Library Youth Services Department releases its February programs

Yorkville Public Library Hours:

• Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Curbside service is available for those who prefer not to enter the library. The library will be closed on Feb. 16.

Escape Room Adventure

This month’s family fun Escape Adventure is ready. Use the clues to unlock the boxes before the next group comes in, you only have 30 minutes. Contact the Youth Service Department for an appointment time at 630-553-4354, ext. 108 or stop in.

3D Printing (virtual)

Leah English provides a step-by-step tutorial on how to use Tinkercad. Tinkercad is an easy-to-use 3D CAD design tool, where you can create an object that we can print on our 3D printer. Check out the library’s YouTube channel, follow the steps to create your own 3D printed piece. 3D Prints are $.20/gram

Use this email address to submit creations: YPL3DPrint@gmail.com

Drop-in story time

Every Friday

Join us at YPL every Friday at 10:30 a.m. for drop-in story time. This story time is held in the children’s area of the library. A volunteer from The Friends of the Library is the special reader.

Winter Read Challenge

Through Feb. 28

Pick up your Winter Reading Tracker and you will receive a free set of mythical creature playing cards. These cards can be used to play Rock, Paper, Scissors with friends. Continue to collect unique mythical creature cards just by reading. Every 120 minutes you read, you will earn a family of mythical creatures (egg, baby, teen, and adult). The more you read, the more mythical creature cards you can collect.

Window Art

Feb. 2-7 (you choose the day and time that is convenient)

Help us liven up the library with window art. You can come in anytime/any day (Feb. 2-7) to create your artwork. Please register for the event on the website. Space is limited.

Toddler Play

Monday, Feb. 2 at 10:30 a.m.

Caregivers and littles stop by to play at the library and meet new friends. No registration needed.

Mommy and Me YOGA

Tuesday, Feb. 3 and 17 at 10:30 a.m.

Bond with your little one while exploring yoga, based on your favorite children’s books. This class includes simple breathing work, playful yoga poses, songs, games, and story time. Participants will use their imagination while increasing strength, flexibility, and balance. Register for your spot on the YPL website.

Preschool Zone

Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 10:30 a.m.

Join us for interactive and engaging books plus activities for you and your child. See website for registration.

Book Club (Grades 3-5)

Thursday, Feb. 5 and 19 at 4:30 p.m.

Join us for this two session book club. We will read and discuss a new book. Register for both sessions.

Spanish Storytime

Thursday, Feb. 5 at 5:30 p.m.

The first Thursday of each month we will have a student from the YHS National Spanish Honor Society read books in Spanish to the group.

Stuffie Sleepover

Friday, Feb. 6

Have you ever wanted to stay the night in the library. Your stuffed animal has the chance. Drop off your stuffed animal with Ms. Jennette and Ms. Dodie before 5 p.m. on Friday and let the adventure begin. We will explore the library, watch movies, have midnight snacks, make crafts, and maybe get some sleep. Pick up your stuffed animal before 11 a.m. on Saturday.

LEGO Kits

Feb. 9-14 (choose the day and time that is convenient)

Come by the library during open hours the week of Feb. 9. We will provide a themed container of various LEGOs for you to use in the library. Using only the bricks provided and your creativity to make your build. Your creation will be added to the LEGO display at the library.

Junior Threads and More

Monday, Feb. 9 at 1 p.m.

Do you crochet, knit, needlepoint, sew, quilt or like to draw? Come hang out and work on your unfinished projects, show off finished projects, or check out what other people are doing. Great chance to meet new people.

Teens- Valentines for Veterans

Monday, Feb. 9 at 3 p.m.

Calling all teens, help us make valentine cards for veterans.

Tots and Toddlers

Tuesday, Feb. 10 and Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 10:30 a.m.

Join us for songs, stories, and dancing. Your child will receive a take home craft to complete. Please register each child separately.

Kids-Valentines for Veterans

Tuesday, Feb. 10 at 4:30 p.m.

Join us to create Valentines for our local Veterans. We will provide all the materials, you provide the creativity.

Winter Walk at Harris Hill

Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m.

Join us at Harris Forest Preserve for a nature walk. We will be discussing winter animals, completing a craft, and enjoying cocoa in front of the fire.

If you are interested in the sled hill, don’t forget your winter clothes and sled.

Spanish Storytime (Facebook)

Wednesday, Feb. 11 and 25 at 1 p .m.

Spanish Story Time, hosted by this month’s special guest reader. This recording can be found on the YPL Facebook page.

Afternoon Hang Out: LEGO

Thursday, Feb. 12 at 12:30 p.m.

Let’s play. Make new friends while building legos. Register today.

Jumpstart Preschool Screenings

Friday, Feb. 13 at 10:30 a.m.

Jumpstart is a free service for pregnant woman and those with children 0-3 years of age. Jumpstart offers many services to ensure the child gets the right support to succeed. Stop by for a free screening.

Book Club (Grades 1-2)

Saturday, Feb. 14 and 28 at 9:30 a.m.

Join Mrs. Jessica in this two session book club. Please register for both dates on the YPL website.

Literacy Centers

Feb. 17-19

Stop by anytime Tuesday- Thursday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to experience a parent/child guided opportunity for hands-on literacy instruction. Literacy Centers are designed to give children ample opportunity to practice the very important skills of listening, reading, writing, and speaking.

Afternoon Hang Out: Board Games

Friday, Feb. 20 at 1 p.m.

Let’s play! Make new friends while playing with puzzles. Register today.

Artful Beginnings (preschool)

Monday, Feb. 23 at 10:30 a.m.

Check out this program. We will read a book then create a fun craft project. Please register. Dress for the mess. If you have multiple children, register each child separately.

3D Printing

Saturday, Feb. 28 at 10:30 a.m.

15-minute appointments are available each month. Ms. Jessica will provide one on one instruction for Tinkercad and how to create a 3D model. The model will be printed on the 3D Printer available to pick up on a future date. Cost: $0.20 / gram. You are also able to submit your print at YPL3DPrint@gmail.com if it is more convenient.

Read with Paws

Saturday, Feb. 28 at 10:30 a.m.

Children can come to the library, select a book, and read to a furry friend. All therapy dogs and handlers have been certified by an accredited organization. This program was designed originally because children feel less pressure to read to a dog than an adult so, it was meant to be a way to help struggling readers or even just encourage reading. It is open to all levels of readers and non-readers. Register for your 15 minute time slot on the YPL website. Space is limited. If you are unable to attend, contact the library.