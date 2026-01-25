Oswego announces winner of Oswego250 Logo Contest

Oswego resident Valerie Anderson is the winner of the Oswego250 Logo Contest. (Art provided by the village of Oswego)

Oswego resident Valerie Anderson is the winner of the Oswego250 Logo Contest.

The contest is part of a series of activities the village is organizing to celebrate the United States’ 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Anderson has lived in Oswego since 2005.

“Valerie’s design reflects a strong sense of community pride, neighborliness and a shared commitment to celebrating Oswego’s past while looking toward the future,” village officials said in making the announcement. “Inspired by her passion for hand-drawn graphic art, Valerie created a logo that honors Oswego’s place in America’s 250th anniversary. She hopes the design sparks joy, connects Oswegoans to this historic milestone and serves as a lasting symbol of celebration for years to come.”

The logo will be used on official Oswego250 merchandise, promotions and more.

More information about upcoming Oswego250 activities is available at oswegoil.org/government/boards-commissions/america-250.