Derek Zahorak leads Oswego East to bowling sectional championship: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Bowling
Naperville Central Sectional
Oswego East’s Derek Zahorak bowled the high series of 1,363, leading the Wolves to the sectional championship. Oswego East finished with a 5,983 pinfall, topping Lockport by three pins.
Oswego East’s Mitchell Rodenbostel bowled an 1,197 series, Max Coleman an 1,186 and Gabe Reyna an 1,160.
Boys Basketball
Sandwich 57, Marengo 51
Nick Michalek had 18 points and four assists, Griffin Somlock had 15 points and four assists and Braden Behringer 11 points and 16 rebounds for Sandwich (7-15, 3-4 Kishwaukee River Conference).
Girls Basketball
Naperville Central 57, Yorkville 42
Sydney McCabe scored 15 points and Hayden Hodges added 11 for the Foxes.