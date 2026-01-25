Shaw Local

Derek Zahorak leads Oswego East to bowling sectional championship: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Oswego East logo

By Joshua Welge

Boys Bowling

Naperville Central Sectional

Oswego East’s Derek Zahorak bowled the high series of 1,363, leading the Wolves to the sectional championship. Oswego East finished with a 5,983 pinfall, topping Lockport by three pins.

Oswego East’s Mitchell Rodenbostel bowled an 1,197 series, Max Coleman an 1,186 and Gabe Reyna an 1,160.

Boys Basketball

Sandwich 57, Marengo 51

Nick Michalek had 18 points and four assists, Griffin Somlock had 15 points and four assists and Braden Behringer 11 points and 16 rebounds for Sandwich (7-15, 3-4 Kishwaukee River Conference).

Girls Basketball

Naperville Central 57, Yorkville 42

Sydney McCabe scored 15 points and Hayden Hodges added 11 for the Foxes.

