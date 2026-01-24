Knights of Columbus Divine Mercy Council in Kendall holds annual free throw championship

The Knights of Columbus God’s Divine Mercy Council #14463 conducted its annual free throw championship on Jan. 17.
In partnership with Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department, the competition was held at Autumn Creek Elementary School Gym.
Boys and girls from ages 9 to 14 showed off their shooting skills. Winners received a framed certificate, a K of C patch, and a $25 gift card for Dick’s Sporting Goods.
The champions were:
- 9-year-olds: Girl- Sofia Madden, Boy- Kegan Harris
- 10-year-olds: Girl- Sadie Snetsinger, Boy- Cash Saracino
- 11-year-olds: Girl- Belinda Leon, Boy- Logan Wheeler
- 12-year-olds: Girl- Olivia Madden, Boy- Cooper Kendall
- 13-year-olds: Girl- N/A , Boy- John Schobert
- 14-year-olds: Girl- Samantha Kendall, Boy- Kyle Simmons
All winners will advance to the District Competition in February. Date and location to be announced.