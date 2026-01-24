Knights of Columbus Divine Mercy Council in Kendall holds annual free throw championship

Yorkville God’s Divine Mercy Council #14463, 2026 Free Throw Competition winners with the Knights. (Photo Provided By Yorkville God’s Divine Mercy Council #14463)

The Knights of Columbus God’s Divine Mercy Council #14463 conducted its annual free throw championship on Jan. 17.

In partnership with Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department, the competition was held at Autumn Creek Elementary School Gym.

Boys and girls from ages 9 to 14 showed off their shooting skills. Winners received a framed certificate, a K of C patch, and a $25 gift card for Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The champions were:

9-year-olds: Girl- Sofia Madden, Boy- Kegan Harris

10-year-olds: Girl- Sadie Snetsinger, Boy- Cash Saracino

11-year-olds: Girl- Belinda Leon, Boy- Logan Wheeler

12-year-olds: Girl- Olivia Madden, Boy- Cooper Kendall

13-year-olds: Girl- N/A , Boy- John Schobert

14-year-olds: Girl- Samantha Kendall, Boy- Kyle Simmons

All winners will advance to the District Competition in February. Date and location to be announced.