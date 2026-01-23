Shaw Local

Oswego’s Ethan Vahl gets 1,000th career point in loss to Bolingbrook: Thursday Record Newspapers roundup

Oswego's Ethan Vahl (3) hits a free throw to help seal their win in their basketball game between Oswego East at Oswego Friday, Jan 9, 2026 in Oswego.

By Joshua Welge

Boys Basketball

Bolingbrook 83, Oswego 60

Ethan Vahl scored 30 points, including his 1,000th career point, and had five rebounds and three steals for the Panthers (14-8, 6-4 Southwest Prairie Conference), who had their six-game winning streak snapped. Niko Jurkovic added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Girls Basketball

Plainfield North 62, Oswego East 45

Plainfield North opened up a four-point halftime lead with a 19-4 third quarter and went on to the win. Aubrey Lamberti scored 21 points and Desiree Merritt added 14 for the Wolves (12-8, 8-3), who also lost to Minooka 56-55 on Tuesday.

Minooka 56, Yorkville 37

The Foxes hung tough for a half, trailing 22-15, before host Minooka slowly pulled away. Hayden Hodges scored nine for Yorkville (10-10, 4-5).

Kendall County
