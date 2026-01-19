Kendall County women’s group to host Headshots for Hope to benefit Mutual Ground

On Thursday, May 29, 2025, the Oswego Area and Yorkville Area chambers of commerce, friends and family joined Beauty Above Most for a celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony. The salon is participating in the Headshots for Hope benefit in February. (Provided by the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce)

The WE Group, a women-led community empowerment collective, is presenting Headshots for Hope, a special fundraising event benefiting Mutual Ground.

Mutual Ground is a local nonprofit providing critical support and shelter services to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and substance abuse.

The event will take place on Sunday, Feb. 8, at Yorkville Performing Arts Center at 2161 Illinois Route 47, and will feature four exclusive professional headshot experiences.

All proceeds will be donated to Mutual Ground.

Each selected participant will receive a “luxury professional headshot experience” that includes hair styling, professional makeup application, guided posing, and expression coaching — while directly supporting individuals in crisis within our community, the WE Group said in a news release announcing the event.

“Headshots for Hope is about more than photography — it’s about confidence, connection, and compassion,” founder of Becky Mokelke Photography, Becky Mokelke, said in the release. “Together, we’re giving people an opportunity to elevate their personal brand while making a meaningful difference in the lives of local families who need support right now.”

The WE Group is committed to creating ongoing community initiatives that uplift, empower, and provide meaningful support to local individuals and families through collaborative events, partnerships, and charitable giving, the release said.

Headshots for Hope was created by the WE Group — a collaboration of local women-owned businesses dedicated to empowering individuals, strengthening community connections, and creating lasting social impact.

The WE Group founders include: Heather Allen – Stephen Alan Salon, Veronica Perez – Beauty Above Most, Emily Weber – YPAC and Becky Mokelke – Becky Mokelke Photography.