Kendall County warming centers available for those who need to get out of the cold

Places to keep warm will be available to people who do not have adequate heat in their residences or those who are homeless.

The Kendall County Health Department maintains a list of warming centers on its website but recommends people call ahead to make sure the centers are open and operational.

Here is a list of warming centers are available:

• Beecher Community Center, 630-553-5777, 908 Game Farm Road, Yorkville.

• Caring Hands Thrift Shop, 630-553-1847, 1002 S. Bridge St., Yorkville.

• Daybreak Center, 815-774-4663, 611 E. Cass St, Joliet.

• Fox Valley Family Y.M.C.A., 630-552-4100, 3875 Eldamain Road, Plano.

• Grace Community Church, 630-553-0700, Route 126 and Mill Road, Yorkville.

• Heritage Woods of Yorkville, 630-882-6502, 242 Greenbriar Road, Yorkville.

• Kendall County Health Department, 630-553-9100, 811 W. John St., Yorkville.

• Kendall County Public Safety Center, 630-553-7500, 1102 Cornell Road, Yorkville.

• Morning Star Mission, 815-722-5780, 350 E. Washington St., Joliet.

• Newark Fire Barn, 815-695-5147, 101 E. Main St., Newark.

• Oswego Police Department, 630-551-7300, 3355 Woolley Road, Oswego.

• Oswego Public Library District, 630-554-3150, 32 W. Jefferson Street, Oswego; and 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery.

• Oswego Village Hall, 630-554-3287, 100 Parkers Mill (intersection of Route 31 and Route 34).

• Plainfield Police Department, 815-436-2341, 14300 S. Coil Plus Drive, Plainfield.

• Plano Police Department, 630-552-3122, 111 East Main Street, Plano.

• Plano Community Library, 630-552-2009, 15 W. North Street, Plano.

• Plano Walmart Supercenter, 630-552-1580, 6800 West Route 34, Plano.

• Yorkville Public Library, 630-553-4354, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville.