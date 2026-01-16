Yorkville boys wrestlers wrap up fifth straight SPC title: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Wrestling
Yorkville 51, Bolingbrook 17
The Foxes (17-5, 5-0) wrapped up their fifth straight Southwest Prairie Conference title and extended their SPC dual win streak to 29.
John Petty, Ramsey Barton, Nathan Craft, Nolan Chrisse, Vincent Konecki, Van Rosauer, Caleb Viscogliosi, Brock Janeczko, Avery Lane and Drevon White earned wins for Yorkville.
Girls Basketball
Oswego 60, Plainfield North 53
The Panthers won the Southwest Prairie Conference game.
Girls Bowling
Marengo 2,420, Plano 1,447
Gracie Busboom bowled Plano’s high game of 173 and high series of 432.