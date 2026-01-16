Shaw Local

Yorkville boys wrestlers wrap up fifth straight SPC title: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

By Joshua Welge

Boys Wrestling

Yorkville 51, Bolingbrook 17

The Foxes (17-5, 5-0) wrapped up their fifth straight Southwest Prairie Conference title and extended their SPC dual win streak to 29.

John Petty, Ramsey Barton, Nathan Craft, Nolan Chrisse, Vincent Konecki, Van Rosauer, Caleb Viscogliosi, Brock Janeczko, Avery Lane and Drevon White earned wins for Yorkville.

Girls Basketball

Oswego 60, Plainfield North 53

The Panthers won the Southwest Prairie Conference game.

Girls Bowling

Marengo 2,420, Plano 1,447

Gracie Busboom bowled Plano’s high game of 173 and high series of 432.

