Oswego museum seeks community stories from local historical events

This Ford Taurus station wagon encountered a washed-out culvert on Douglas Road just south of Collins Road the night of July 17-18, 1996. (Photo Provided By Roger Matile )

Oswego’s Little White School Museum is collecting personal histories, family stories, farm and business recollections, and memories of local events to preserve the community’s heritage.

Stories can be any length or format — typed paragraphs, bullet points, videos, images, or other media. No writing experience needed.

When composing your stories, here are a few helpful questions to guide you: What happened? Who was there? When did it happen? Where did it happen? Why did it happen, or why was it a memorable event?

Museum Coordinator Joe Noce can help if you need assistance. Accepted stories become part of the museum’s permanent collection and will be available to researchers.

Submit by Monday, March 30, by emailing jnoce@oswegolandpd.org or dropping files at the museum’s front desk at 72 Polk St., Oswego, IL 60543.

Museum hours:

• Thursday: 2 to 6:30 p.m.

• Friday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Monday: 4 to 9 p.m.

• Closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays