Newark boys basketball rallies to win at Serena: Friday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Newark 42, Serena 41

Cody Kulbartz had 16 points, 12 rebounds, seven blocks and five assists as the Norsemen rallied for the win at Serena. Reggie Chapman added 16 points and five rebounds for Newark (9-6, 4-0 Little Ten).

Yorkville 59, Plainfield North 41

Braydon Porter scored 20 points, Joey Jakstys had 13 and Gabe Sanders added 10 for the Foxes (8-7, 5-2 Southwest Prairie).

Rochelle 63, Sandwich 55

Nick Michalek had 23 points and 12 rebounds, Brady Behringer scored 13 points and Wyatt Koley had seven points off the bench for the visiting Indians (4-12) in the nonconference loss.

Girls Basketball

Plano 38, Hinckley-Big Rock 36

Cami Nunez scored 10 points and Choe Rowe chipped in nine points and eight rebounds for Plano (8-10).