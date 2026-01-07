Joey Jakstys’ 19 points pace Yorkville to win at Plainfield East: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Yorkville 64, Plainfield East 60

Joey Jakstys scored 19 points, Braydon Porter added 16 and Gabe Sanders 13 for the Foxes (7-7, 4-2 SPC), who sealed the road win with 10-for-10 free throw shooting in the fourth quarter.

Oswego East 64, Joliet Central 45

Mason Lockett scored 21 points and Dshaun Bolden added 19 for the Wolves (12-3, 5-1).

Oswego 58, Plainfield South 44

Ethan Vahl scored a game-high 25 points and added seven rebounds and two steals for the Panthers (9-7, 3-3) at Plainfield South. Cole Jansons added 10 points and four rebounds.

Fenger 66, Yorkville Christian 53

The Mustangs dropped to 10-5 with the nonconference loss.

Girls Basketball

Oswego East 77, Joliet Central 66

The Wolves rallied from down 32-29 at half with 22 points in the third quarter and 26 in the fourth.

Desiree Merritt scored 26 points and Aubrey Lamberti added 20 to lead the Wolves (8-6, 5-1). Inspire Fisher added nine and Nicole Warbinski and Avaya Kittling-Turner each had seven.

Yorkville 56, Plainfield East 21

Macie Jones scored 18 points, Sydney McCabe added 11 and Adi Phillips 10 for the Foxes (9-6, 4-2). Aubrey Spychalski chipped in seven points and four assists and Claire Donelson seven rebounds.

Oswego 45, Plainfield South 44

Kendall Grant’s game-winning free throw in the final seconds secured the victory for the Panthers.

Kaneland 53, Plano 22

Chloe Rowe had eight points, six rebounds and four steals for Plano (7-8).

Boys Bowling

Plano 2,895, McHenry 2,489

Shawn Vazquez bowled Plano’s high game of 205 and high series of 553.

Marengo 3,097, Plano 2,910 (Monday’s result)

Camden Winkler bowled Plano’s high game of 235 and high series of 577.

Girls Bowling

Huntley 2,161, Plano 1,159

Gracie Busboom had Plano’s high series of 384 and high game of 147.

Dundee-Crown 2,141, Plano 1,072 (Monday’s result)

Busboom bowled Plano’s high game of 146 and high series of 360.