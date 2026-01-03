Oswego East’s Ella Cooper wins at 145 in inaugural Break the Silence home tourney

Without the right mindset, Oswego East’s Ella Cooper wouldn’t be winning wrestling tournaments.

Cooper won the 145-pound title during Saturday’s inaugural Break the Silence tournament at Oswego East, where special t-shirts were sold to help raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention.

Funds will be donated to the Kendall County Health Department.

“It was just having the right mindset and making sure I was happy,” Cooper said. “And healthy eating. Of course, I had to eat, and just keeping my energy up. It was awesome. Last year, I was almost in first place at regionals, but dislocated my elbow. So it’s awesome to get back into the sport and be fully recovered and everything.”

Cooper earned pins against Metea Valley’s Jordyn Slager (2:46), Rich Township’s Cheyenne Haire (2:52) and East Aurora’s Guadalupe Casiano (1:35) before battling past Lincoln-Way co-op’s Ella Giertuga, 9-6, in her title match.

Freshman Julia Robb took second at 155 for the Wolves. Gianna Edwards (155) took fourth, Emily House (135) placed fifth and Ella Worlds (125) took sixth.

“I think it’s really important that this brings awareness, because when they first brought it up I thought that’s a really nice idea because I’ve never heard of a tournament being about bringing awareness to a cause before,” Robb said. “I thought it was nice with the t-shirts and everything. I was glad to be a part of it.”

She was also glad to get to the finals, a new experience in itself. Unfortunately, Bloomington’s Alicia Swank took her down by fall in the title match at 4:31.

“I’ve never gotten to a championship before so I was really happy with that,” she said. “I think coming to practice and working more from this, especially since she was very strong, so coming in and working with stronger opponents and practicing different positions to see how I can learn from them.”

The Panthers had a couple advance to the finals, but fall short as Joslynn Sheets lost by fall to Lincoln-Way co-op’s Liv Clumpner at 1:59 in the 135 final and Ashlynn Roberts got taken down by Clumpner’s teammate, Riley Depolo, at 1:43 in the 170 final. Savannah Martell-Quinones (105) took fourth and Nina Witkowski (125) placed fifth for the Panthers.

McKenzie Steinke (100), Emmy Hoselton (105) and Zoe Dempsey (120) joined Clumpner and Depolo among Lincoln-Way co-op’s five champions.

St. Charles East’s Sydney Stieb captured the title at 110, earning a tech fall against Lincoln-Way co-op’s Zoe Zerial.

“I was happy with the way I wrestled,” Stieb said. “There are things I can still improve on, but so far I think my season has been pretty good and I’m liking the way I’m wrestling and I keep improving. I just keep attacking. I kept scoring points and shooting.”

Sophia Espinoza (105) took third for the Saints while Sophia Rivas (115) was sixth.

York’s Charlie Dolan earned a tech fall win over Homewood-Flossmoor’s London Gandy to snag the title at 125.

“I just love training and just kind of pushing myself to be the best version I can be,” Dolan said. “I just like wrestling. When I first stepped on the mat I just loved it. I have an older brother who I used to wrestle with, but never that serious. But I enjoyed being able to just wrestle, basically, and I just like training. I just like wrestling.”

Andie Brown (105) took third place for the Dukes while Evangeline Lopez (120) and Claire Kelton (130) each placed sixth.

Wheaton North’s Estrella Bautista took second at 130 to lead the Falcons.

Lockport’s Sophia Kelner took home the 190 title to pace the Porters.