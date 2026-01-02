Yesteryear: Looking back at stories that captured headlines in the Record for January

This photo shows part of the old State Fish Hatchery spillway on the north bank of the Fox River. In 1956 the property was purchased by the Yorkville-Bristol Sanitary District and is the site of their treatment plant. Despite all the new construction around the facility, part of the concrete structure is still visible today. (Record file photo) (Photo provided by Jeff Farren)

January 2016

Officials are mulling over the changes made in the State DUI laws with the new year. One of the most questioned provisions calls for the expansion of use of the breath alcohol ignition interlock device, or BAIID. The device locks the vehicle’s ignition if a breathalizer test exceeds the prescribed limit.

January 2011

Classes began at the new Plano campus of Waubonsee Community College. The new campus is about a mile west of Eldamain Road.

January 2006

Bristol-Kendall Fire Department moved into a new firehouse on Kennedy Road just east of Route 47.

January 2001

Officials announced plans to develop 1,200 acres of land between the current Yorkville and Oswego boundaries. The development, Grand Reserve, covers six farms roughly bounded by Bristol Ridge Road, Route 34, Mill Road and Kennedy Road.

January 1996

A new law requires sex offenders to register with local police. Kendall County has registered three, according to Illinois State Police, although one report estimates there are 31 currently living here.

January 1991

Yorkville School Board voted to close Parkview School in June. It was actually the second time it was closed. It was not used by Yorkville in 1968, but Waubonsee Community College used it as an interim campus for a year. It reopened for Yorkville students in 1972.

January 1986

New Year’s Day marked the start of Yorkville’s Sesquicentennial year.

January 1981

Growing population means Yorkville will now have a fourth ward in the city. Two new aldermen will be elected to the newly-formed district in April.

January 1976

Twenty-three cars of an eastbound Burlington Northern freight train derailed in Bristol. Railroad officials estimated total damage to cars of the train, tracks and signs at about $354,000. That includes about $5,000 damage to a nearby Seaboard Seed building.

January 1971

City of Yorkville officials are seeking control of a small island near the south bank of the Fox River just east of the Route 47 bridge. The island is an eyesore, officials say, and they would like to remove it.

January 1966

The abandoned weigh station east of Yorkville on Route 34 has been removed.

January 1961

The walks on the bridge are in with a new beautiful orange-colored rail between the walk and falling in the river. And there will be cyclone fencing installed to keep the young ones from crawling through the spaces in the rails.

January 1956

The Yorkville-Bristol Sanitary District has purchased the old fish hatchery site on the north side of the river west of Route 47. The fish hatchery has become obsolete because of siltation. The YBSD will build a new sewage disposal plant there, which was authorized by voters last fall.

January 1951

The new high school gym in Oswego was used for the first time with a crowd of nearly 500 seeing basketball games with St. Charles.

January 1946

The Plattville Armory burned last Wednesday. The best efforts of the fire department could not prevail against the flames and the place was a total loss. Included in the loss were arms and ammunition, uniforms and various other items kept there by the men.

January 1941

The State of Illinois has recorded deeds from the Public Service Company and now holds title to the Millhurst, Yorkville and Oswego dam sites on the Fox River. A great many individuals have been interested in the construction and maintenance of dams on the river for conservation and recreational purposes, and it is hope that the acquiring of the property by the state will be a step in this direction.

January 1936

The Plattville Sportsmen’s Club is sponsoring a community fox hunt which will start from Herrod’s garage at 9 a.m. It is recommended that all who attend carry shotguns and not rifles as the plan is to form a circle and then work slowly toward the center.

January 1931

Judge John K. Newhall sentenced an Aurora man for the murder of Cicero Bassett, also of Aurora. Bassett’s body was found early in the morning of July 10 laying on the concrete highway on the east side of the river just north of Oswego. Another man involved in the murder will be tried at the courthouse after a new jury is chosen. Many members of Yorkville High School decided to skip school and attend the murder trial. These students are now coming to school at 8:10 instead of 9:00 to make up for lost time.

January 1926

Since Plano, Earlville, Geneva, St. Charles, Big Rock and numerous other neighbors of Yorkville have either voted to build or already built new high schools recently, many people of Yorkville are beginning to wonder why these towns can afford to provide adequate quarters and facility for the education of their children and Yorkville fails to do so. Another referendum is planned this spring, said School Supt. C. H Dixon.

January 1921

Members of the Kendall County Farm Bureau celebrated the completion of the first year of organization. When the bureau was organized a year ago there were skeptical people who gave but a short time for this band of farmers to last. Those doubters have all disappeared.

January 1916

There are a few cases of scarlet fever about Yorkville. This fact should in no manner frighten the public with thoughts of an epidemic. The prompt action of the school board to fumigate the school and the efforts of the local doctors are commendable. Watch the children and if symptoms persist, call the doctor. Do not rely on home remedies.

January 1911

On Saturday, the Yorkville High School basketball team went to Evanston where they played the academy, which is one of the strongest high school or academy teams in the state. Tremendous odds were against the Yorkville team from the start. The Yorkville boys fought the game to a finish and won the admiration not only of the crowd but also the Evanston coach who said, “There is some mighty good timber in the Yorkville fellows.” Those on the team were Kugler, Naden, Mewhirter, McOwan, Simpson and Hopkins. Score was 29-6 in favor of Evanston.

January 1906

A gasoline lighting plant was installed in Frank Ernst’s store at Bristol Station last week and Frank had it so brilliant that the folks of the town were wonderfully pleased.

January 1901

A special train car will be run to Yorkville after the performance of “Rip Van Winkle” at the Aurora Opera House.

January 1896

The following persons have positions in the Fox Post Office: F. C. Beane, postmaster; F. Ament, assistant postmaster; Bertha Curren, postal clerk.

January 1891

There was a shooting march in Plattville and the successful contestant was Fred Atlee.

January 1886

The ice went out of the river Sunday and the water is quite high. The ice men are looking anxiously for zero weather so that the big houses of Yorkville and Oswego may be filled.

January 1881

The tile factory in Millington was forced to suspend operations last week on account of the extreme cold and scarcity of coal.

January 1876

Hollands Restaurant, in the basement under Hubbards store, offered the following dinner special during court week: a good dinner for 35 cents, a good oyster stew for 25 cents, a good imported cigar for 5 cents and a dish of raw oysters for 20 cents.

January 1866

Clerk of the County Court Jeremiah Evarts summarized the assessment and taxes of Kendall County: horses 7,381, neat cattle, 13,236; sheep 16,520; hogs 8,521; carriages and wagons 2,137, clocks and watches, 1,686; pianos 54. Total value of personal property including goods and manufactured articles $474,747. Railroad property $96,004, Lands, $1,131,134, town lots $86,146. Acres in cultivation: wheat 13,920; corn 47,444, other, 17,698.