Car fire damages nearby building in Oswego

A car that caught on fire also damaged an adjacent commercial building in Oswego on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. (Photo provided)

The Oswego Fire Protection District was dispatched to a reported vehicle fire in the 0–100 block of Stone Hill Road at 8:08 a.m. Sunday, the Oswego Fire Protection District said in a news release.

Upon arrival, crews saw the vehicle fire had extended to a nearby commercial building, the fire district said.

Due to the potential for further spread of the fire, the incident commander upgraded the alarm, requesting additional resources from the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District, Sugar Grove Fire Protection District, and Plainfield Fire Protection District, the fire district said.

The fire was successfully contained to the vehicle and the outside of the commercial structure, preventing further damage to the building, the fire district said.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time, the fire district said.