Morgan Park, on buzzer-beater, knocks off Oswego East in Hinsdale Classic quarterfinal

Oswego East's Mason Lockett (23) drives to the basket during their Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic basketball game between Morgan Park at Oswego East Saturday, Dec 27, 2025 in Hinsdale. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Mason Lockett made the kind of game-winning play Saturday that star players make.

Jacque Lewis, though, had the last shot.

Lockett, Oswego East’s senior guard and DePaul recruit, overcame foul trouble and a tough shooting night with a hard driving layup for the go-ahead score with 9.5 seconds left.

But in a fullcourt scramble at the other end, Lewis got loose for a corner three. The Morgan Park senior guard didn’t miss, just beating the buzzer with two seconds left to give the Mustangs a dramatic 57-56 win in the final Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic quarterfinal.

“I think we were all supposed to be almost in kind of a soft man behind him and we all kind of got in front of him so he was able to run down,” Lockett said. “Someone had to stop the ball. He got open in the corner and made it.”

Morgan Park called a timeout with 5.3 seconds left after Lockett’s basket made it 56-54. The Mustangs, which had to go the length of the court, weren’t playing for the tie.

The design worked to perfection for Lewis, who scored a team-high 23 points and was 6-for-12 from three, including the last one.

“It’s something we work on almost every day in practice, sideline break,” Lewis said. “I just pop out to the corner, trust my point guard to find me. They trust me to make the shot. We were definitely going for the win.”

The shot sent Morgan Park into the semifinals against Brother Rice. Oswego East will play Maine South in the consolation bracket at 5:15 p.m. Monday.

“I don’t think we were organized [on the last play]. I don’t know if it was a bad switch, we didn’t switch,” Oswego East coach Ryan Velasquez said. “Their best player gets an open look. It’s not going to work out very well for you.”

Velasquez couldn’t have asked for a better finishing play from his best player.

Lockett got the ball at the top of the key with seconds ticking down as Oswego East milked almost the entire last minute. Lockett had earlier been called for two offensive fouls, one on a charge at the basket, but didn’t hesitate with an open lane and took in the score.

“I saw the clock, initially it was a different play and I was supposed to cut through and then I saw the clock get down to 20 so I ran up to the top,” Lockett said. “Guy was pressuring me, allowing me to go right, I told coach I got him and so I took it right.”

“Really nice way for Mason to execute down the stretch,” Velasquez said. “They had five something seconds on the clock, we needed to get a stop. Didn’t do it.”

Jacsen Tucker scored a game-high 24 points, Dshaun Bolden 12 and Lockett 10 for Oswego East (9-3). Lewis had 23 and Daniel Wallace 10 for Morgan Park (8-2).

Lockett was whistled for two fouls in the first quarter, and sat for all but one possession of the second quarter.

Even with him out, Oswego East turned a 20-17 deficit after a quarter to a 29-27 halftime lead.

Tucker, who shot 11-for-13 and was a force near the basket, scored nine of his 24 in the third quarter. Lockett’s basket three minutes into the third gave Oswego East a 37-29 lead, the Wolves’ biggest.

“Most people thought going into the season that this was just my team. The way the guys played tonight, it just shows again that we are so much more,” said Lockett, who shot just 2-for-10 but did have eight rebounds and three assists. “Jacsen had 24, Dshaun was huge. It’s so much more than me.”

Morgan Park made seven of its first shots, but then missed its next eight 3-point attempts.

But Lewis caught fire again with three 3-pointers over a two-minute stretch in the third quarter. Another three tied it 52-52 with 2:45 left in regulation.

“We just had to execute our plays, run our stuff,” Lewis said. “I love moments like this. I always want to seize those moments.”

Morgan Park shot 52% in the second half, and made six of its nine threes after halftime.

“I thought we competed; we just didn’t finish the way we would have liked,” Velasquez said. “Too much exchanging buckets. We needed to string together stops.”

Oswego East, which has taken second at Hinsdale twice and third two other times but never won it, entered this tournament as one of the favorites. But Lockett didn’t fret too much about the loss.

“We thought we were supposed to win, but we have plenty of games left,” Lockett said. “It’s not the end of the world. Keep going.”