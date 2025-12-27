Oswego East boys basketball rolls into second round at Hinsdale Central: Friday’s Record Newspapers roundup

Boys Basketball

Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic

Oswego East 61, St. Charles East 28

Dshaun Bolden and Mason Lockett combined to score 32 points while leading Oswego East to a 61-28 victory over St. Charles East in the opening round of the Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic.

Bolden scored 17 points while shooting 7-of-11 from the floor. Lockett added 15 points and six rebounds while shooting 6-of-12. Jacsen Tucker added 14 points in the victory for the Wolves (9-2).

Jack Tosh Holiday Classic

Downers Grove South 57, Oswego 53

Graham Schwab scored 21 points, Ethan Vahl added 15 and Brayden Borrowman 13 for the Panthers in the first round of the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic at York.

Plano Christmas Classic

Sandwich 45, Marmion 43

Griffin Somlock and Nick Michalek each scored 16 points and the Indians rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to beat Marmion in the first round of the Plano Christmas Classic.

Timothy Christian 61, Newark 30

Cody Kulbartz scored 12 points and Reggie Chapman added nine for Newark in the first round of the Plano Christmas Classic.

Kaneland 74, Parkview Christian 28

Marshawn Cocroft scored 18 points and Jeffrey Hassan added 12 as the defending champion Knights rolled in the first round of the Plano Christmas Classic. Christian Mulder scored 13 points for Parkview Christian.

Girls Basketball

Fox River Classic

Yorkville 62, Morris 40

The Foxes jumped out to a 17-6 lead after a quarter and went on to the win at the Fox River Classic at Batavia.

Sloane Connell led Yorkville (7-5) with 12 points Ashlyn Peterson added 10 and Alayna Demas, Adi Phillips and Hayden Hodges eight each.

Lockport 57, Oswego East 47

The Wolves dug a 32-18 halftime deficit, rallied to within six in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t get any closer in the game at the Fox River Classic.

Desiree Merritt scored 13 points, Aubrey Lamberti 12 and Ja’liyah Shepard eight for Oswego East (7-7), which plays Batavia at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.