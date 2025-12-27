Kendall County offers tips on fighting winter energy costs

A few smart habits can keep your home cozy and save money on energy bills throughout winter.
Here are some winter energy‑saving tips you can put to work today:
Use the sun’s heat
• Open south‑facing curtains during the day to let in natural warmth, then close them at night to reduce heat loss.
• Plant deciduous trees on the south side (long‑term option) to shade in summer and allow sunlight in winter.
Cover drafty windows and seal leaks
• Apply heavy plastic film to windows and tape it snugly.
• Caulk or weatherstrip doors and windows to stop cold air from sneaking in.
• Seal gaps around plumbing, chimneys, and light fixtures — small leaks add up fast.
Thermostat and heating system maintenance
• Lower your thermostat when asleep or away — can save around 10% a year.
• Use heat‑pump‑friendly programmed settings if you have one.
• Service your heating system regularly: replace filters, and clean flues/vents for wood or pellet stoves.
Fireplace efficiency
• Keep the damper closed when not in use so warm air doesn’t escape.
• Crack a window slightly when burning a fire to prevent heat loss from drafts.
• Seal the flue if you never use the fireplace.
Water heating
• Set your water heater to “warm” (about 120°F) — saves energy and reduces scalding risk.
Holiday and décor lighting
• Switch to LED holiday lights to cut electricity use and keep the sparkle.
• Need help with energy costs or home upgrades?
The Kendall-Grundy Community Action (KGCA) team offers:
• LIHEAP utility‑bill assistance for eligible households
• IHWAP weatherization services including insulation, air‑sealing, and HVAC repair/replacement
Learn more at kendallhealth.org or call KGCA for support at 630-553-9100.