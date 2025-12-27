Kendall County offers tips on fighting winter energy costs

Lowering your thermostat when you are asleep or away can save around 10% a year on energy costs.

A few smart habits can keep your home cozy and save money on energy bills throughout winter.

Here are some winter energy‑saving tips you can put to work today:

Use the sun’s heat

• Open south‑facing curtains during the day to let in natural warmth, then close them at night to reduce heat loss.

• Plant deciduous trees on the south side (long‑term option) to shade in summer and allow sunlight in winter.

Cover drafty windows and seal leaks

• Apply heavy plastic film to windows and tape it snugly.

• Caulk or weatherstrip doors and windows to stop cold air from sneaking in.

• Seal gaps around plumbing, chimneys, and light fixtures — small leaks add up fast.

Thermostat and heating system maintenance

• Lower your thermostat when asleep or away — can save around 10% a year.

• Use heat‑pump‑friendly programmed settings if you have one.

• Service your heating system regularly: replace filters, and clean flues/vents for wood or pellet stoves.

Fireplace efficiency

• Keep the damper closed when not in use so warm air doesn’t escape.

• Crack a window slightly when burning a fire to prevent heat loss from drafts.

• Seal the flue if you never use the fireplace.

Water heating

• Set your water heater to “warm” (about 120°F) — saves energy and reduces scalding risk.

Holiday and décor lighting

• Switch to LED holiday lights to cut electricity use and keep the sparkle.

• Need help with energy costs or home upgrades?

The Kendall-Grundy Community Action (KGCA) team offers:

• LIHEAP utility‑bill assistance for eligible households

• IHWAP weatherization services including insulation, air‑sealing, and HVAC repair/replacement

Learn more at kendallhealth.org or call KGCA for support at 630-553-9100.