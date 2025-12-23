Oswego East girls basketball wins opener at Fox River Classic: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Girls Basketball

Oswego East 62, Rockford Guilford 52

The Wolves held Guilford to 13 points over the second and third quarters and went on to win at the Fox River Classic in Geneva.

Aubrey Lamberti scored 16 points, Desiree Merritt 14 and Ja’liyah Shepard nine for Oswego East (6-4), which advances to face St. Ignatius at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the second round of the 16-team tournament.

Lake Zurich 48, Yorkville 27

The Foxes trailed 13-11 after a quarter, but the Bears pulled away for the win in the first round of the Fox River Classic at Geneva. The Foxes will play York at the tournament at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Marist 65, Yorkville Christian 25

The Mustangs lost in the first round of the Montini Christmas Tournament.