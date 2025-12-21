Follow these holiday food safety tips from Kendall County Health Department

Use a food thermometer to ensure meat, poultry, and fish reach safe temperatures.

The Kendall County Health Department encourages residents to celebrate the holidays safely by keeping these guidelines in mind when doing food prep and hosting parties.

CLEAN

Wash hands with warm water and soap for 20 seconds. Scrub cutting boards, dishes, utensils, and counters with hot, soapy water. Rinse fruits and vegetables under cool running water (do not rinse raw meat or poultry).

SEPARATE

Keep raw eggs, meat, poultry, and seafood away from foods that won’t be cooked. Use one cutting board for raw proteins and another for fresh produce. Never place cooked food back on a plate that held raw items.

COOK

Use a food thermometer to ensure meat, poultry, and fish reach safe temperatures. Avoid raw cookie dough and cake batter—uncooked eggs and flour can carry bacteria.

CHILL

Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours. Keep refrigerator at 40°F or below and freezer at 0°F. Eat leftovers within 3–4 days.

Stay safe, eat well, and enjoy the holidays.