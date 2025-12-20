Oswego leaf collection set to resume Monday morning

The Oswego Public Works Department plans to resume leaf collection the week of Dec. 22 after the program was paused because of snowy and icy conditions. (Photo provided by village of Oswego)

The Oswego Public Works Department plans to resume leaf collection the week of Dec. 22.

The program was paused because of snowy and icy conditions.

For those residents whose property did not receive the third and final leaf collection pass, crews will resume next week, weather permitting.

Residents are being asked to place leaves in piles on the parkway near the curb by 7 a.m. Monday, Dec. 22.

To report missed leaves or issues, download the MyCivic311 app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Residents can also submit a report online and track progress at oswegoil.org/report

Select the “Leaf Collection” request type. More information is available at oswegoil.org/leaves.