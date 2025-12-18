Shaw Local

Sandwich boys basketball beats Harvard: Wednesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

The Sandwich High School's mascot is the Indians. (Photo provided by Sandwich Community Unit School District 430)

By Joshua Welge

Boys Basketball

Sandwich 55, Harvard 43

Braden Behringer had 14 points and 12 rebounds, Griffin Somlock added 12 points and four big free throws to ice the win and EJ Treptow and Nick Michalek had 10 points apiece for Sandwich (3-6, 1-2 KRC), which overcame 9-for-22 free throw shooting for the win.

“Proud of the defensive intensity tonight, got big stops when needed,” Sandwich coach Matt Chalfin said. “Amari Gray and Eddie Ramirez played with amazing energy tonight, and stepped up in key moments to get rebounds and big defensive stops.”

