Yorkville Christian girls, boys basketball get wins: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Girls Basketball

Yorkville Christian 43, Ottawa Marquette 40

Payton Wallin scored 19 points, Kiana Ogulei added 11 and Avery Herron eight for the Mustangs.

Boys Basketball

Yorkville Christian 66, Ottawa Marquette 29

Jordan Purvis scored 20 points, Kayden Maxwell 13 and Tray Alford nine for the Mustangs (5-2).

Metea Valley 57, Yorkville 49

Braydon Porter scored 18 points and Nate Kubin added 13 for the Foxes.

Ottawa 55, Plano 41

Cooper Beaty scored 11 points and Ethan Taxis added nine points for the visiting Reapers (5-4).

Boys Bowling

Harvard 2,983, Plano 2,744

Adam Kee bowled Plano’s high game of 211 and Gavin Kellett the high series of 556 in the meet held at Hometown Lanes.

Yorkville 2,955, Joliet Central 2,480

Pearce Reilly bowled Yorkville’s high series of 654 and high game of 256 at Yorkville Pinz.

Girls Bowling

Burlington Central. d. Plano, no score provided (Monday’s result)

Burlington Central swept Plano all three games. Emily Dolon bowled Plano’s high game of 175 and Gracie Busboom the high series of 420.