Plano freshman Le’Niya Viser shows no fear, hits clutch free throws late to beat Woodstock in overtime

Plano's Le’Niya Viser (1) puts up a shot during Monday's basketball game with Woodstock in Plano. (Photo provided by Mark D. Parris )

Le’Niya Viser on a few occasions late in Monday’s game, the result hanging in the balance, got the ball a long way from the basket.

She didn’t hesitate.

Plano’s freshman point guard dribbled the ball on a straight line to the rim, and turned that aggressiveness into points.

Where does she get that fearless attitude?

“That’s just my game,” Viser said. “I like taking it to the basket strong, and being strong. I just know that I can go in there.”

Viser was indeed strong with the game on the line.

She scored two key baskets in the fourth quarter, and scored five of Plano’s six points in overtime – all at the free throw line.

The Reapers hung on for a 45-42 win over visiting Woodstock in the Kishwaukee River Conference to snap a four-game losing streak.

It’s the fifth of Plano’s 11 games played decided by four points or fewer. The Reapers had dropped the last three, the last one in overtime exactly a week ago to Serena.

“I was proud with how we competed,” Plano coach Tristan Spivey said. “I don’t think we played our best, but at the end of the day a win is a win. We learned a lot from our previous games. In overtime I do think that helped.”

Viser scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Jadyn Long had 17 points, 13 in the first half, with eight steals and four assists and Chloe Rowe had 11 points and 16 rebounds for Plano (5-6, 2-3).

Emma Bierman had 11 points, eight rebounds and four steals, Aiyana Fourdyce scored 10 points and Reese Zawisza had seven points and seven rebounds for Woodstock (4-5, 2-2).

Woodstock's Aiyana Fourdyce (24) dribbles the ball during Monday's game at Plano. (Photo provided by Mark D. Parris )

Viser scored 10 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. She went coast-to-coast off a Woodstock miss for a basket to give Plano a 38-36 lead with 2:59 left in regulation.

She pushed the ball again off a Woodstock missed basket and turned it into free throws for a 41-39 lead with 3:28 left in overtime.

It’s nothing new to Spivey, who has turned the keys to his young guard to run the show this season.

It shouldn’t surprise that Viser has game. Her dad, Snoop Viser, was a standout player in high school at East Aurora, teammates with Ryan Boatright.

“She’s a gamer,” Spivey said. “She is super competitive. I remember watching her in middle school, she made game-winning shots and that is why I trust her to be aggressive. I see that every day from her.”

After Reese Zawisza split two free throws with 55.9 seconds left to tie it 42-42, Viser did the same to give Plano the lead back.

The two teams exchanged turnovers, and after Woodstock missed a runner for the lead Viser swished two free throws in the final margin.

She was 5-for-6 from the line in overtime.

“I work on them constantly,” Viser said. “I just hope they’ll go in.”

Spivey was glad to see her come through late at the line. Viser missed six free throws in a two-point loss to Dwight the season’s first week.

“It was the opposite today,” he said.

Plano's Chloe Rowe (24) puts up a shot while being defended by Woodstock's Aiyana Fourdyce during Monday's game in Plano. (Photo provided by Mark D. Parris)

Plano led 26-22 at half, but Woodstock surged ahead 32-28 midway through the third quarter on a 3-pointer by Bierman.

The Blue Streaks from there did not score for nearly 8 minutes while Plano reclaimed the lead. But Bierman split two free throws with 20 seconds left to force overtime.

A game like Monday’s can’t hurt a young Woodstock team that played three freshmen and a sophomore in its seven-girl rotation.

“We’re very young, and these girls they care a lot,” Woodstock coach Juel Mecklenburg said. “It’s nice to see they can play in a game like this, playing older and more experienced teams, doing the right things.”

Woodstock committed 19 turnovers in the first half, but cut down on that significantly out of halftime. Mecklenburg said the offense will come, noting the free throws down the stretch (16 of 27 for the game) could be better.

“We’ve been working on read and react basketball and that is sometimes harder than set plays,” she said. “We want our girls to be smart and make basketball decisions. That is the best time to do it, is during a game. I’ll never question how hard they play.”

Woodstock did manage just one made field goal over the entire fourth quarter and overtime, defense Spivey is used to seeing from his group.

“That is what we have been preaching,” Spivey said. “Our defense has been really good. We held a really good Johnsburg team to 48 points the other night. As long as we’re playing defense we’ll be in most games we play.”