DeKalb Library hosting program dedicated to Robert Redford

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

After his Broadway debut in 1959 in the play “Tall Story” at the age of 22, Robert Redford’s career quickly escalated into the realm of being one of Hollywood’s most revered actors.

He went on to star in some of the best-known films in cinematic history. His final film role, a cameo, was in the 2019 film, “Avengers: Endgame,” before he died Sept. 16 at the age of 89.

The DeKalb Public Library will hold a tribute program to Redford on Dec. 18.

“The program looks back at the life and legacy of one of the most treasured actors to have ever graced the silver screen. The program will also involve a viewing of clips from some of his best-known roles,” according to a news release from the library.

This program is free and intended for teens and adults. No registration is required. It will begin at 6 p.m. in the lower-level Bilder Family Meeting Room.

For more information, contact Tom at 815-756-9568 ext. 2150 or thomask@dkpl.org .

