Veterans share their tales of service at annual event at Chapel on the Green in Yorkville

Veterans and family members shared their stories of service during the annual Veterans Day Tribute at Chapel on the Green in Yorkville, 2025. (Photo provided by April Morganegg)

To honor the commitment to service of military members and their families in the Yorkville-area, several veterans and family members gathered to share tales of those who have served during the annual Veterans Day Tribute program at Chapel on the Green.

The local Scouts presented the color guard.

This year’s speakers included Chuck Ashley, who served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966 to 1969; Nancy Judge, who served in the Air Force from 1985 to 2015; Wayland Middendorf, who served in the U.S. Marines from 1984 to 1988, the U.S. Army Reserves from 1988 to 1994 and 1999 to 2007, and the U.S. Army National Guard from 1994 to 1999; and Sherry Reherman, who served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1966.

Family members of the late Emil “Bud” Farren, a prisoner of war in Germany during World War II, also shared the story of his service in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1942 to 1945.

Guests enjoyed viewing military artifacts and memorabilia and interacting with veterans during the program.

Built in 1855 as the Yorkville Congregational Church, the Chapel on the Green is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The building is now used for community events and weddings and is operated by the Chapel on the Green NFP.