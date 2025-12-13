Newark boys basketball rolls past LaMoille: Friday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Newark 69, LaMoille 37

Reggie Chapman had 20 points, six assists and five steals, Cody Kulbartz 18 points, 18 rebounds, four assists and four steals and Austin Reibel 12 points and four rebounds for Newark (6-3, 2-0).

Johnsburg 90, Sandwich 65

Nick Michalek had 16 points, six rebounds and five assists, EJ Treptow 14 points and five rebounds and Griffin Somlock 10 points and seven assists for Sandwich (2-6, 0-2).

Girls Basketball

Johnsburg 48, Plano 21

Niya Viser scored five points and Jailyn Brown had four for Plano (4-6, 1-3).

Girls Bowling

McHenry 1,568, Plano 1,232

Gracie Busboom had Plano’s high series of 427 and high game of 156.