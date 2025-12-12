Sandwich boys basketball beats Genoa-Kingston in OT: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

The Sandwich High School's mascot is the Indians. (Photo provided by Sandwich Community Unit School District 430)

Boys Basketball

Sandwich 53, Genoa-Kingston 51 (OT)

Brady Behringer had a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds, Nick Michalek scored 11 points, Griffin Somlock had 10 points, four assists and four steals and EJ Treptow nine points and seven rebounds for the Indians (2-5).

“Indians find a way to win a close game at home vs GK,” Sandwich coach Matthew Chalfin said. “Proud of how we responded tonight, much better execution down the stretch!”

Girls Basketball

Yorkville Christian 72, Rosary 36

Payton Wallin scored 28 points, Avery Herron 20, Riley Herron 10 and Hannah Aguado eight for the Mustangs.

Boys Wrestling

Yorkville 61, Oswego 12

The Foxes improved to 6-1 in duals, 2-0 in conference. Leo Richmond, John Petty, Ramsey Barton, Maximus Delgado, Vincent Konecki, Donovan Rosauer, Josh Stockl, Rocky Delgado, Brock Janeczko, Avery Lane and Xavion Ulloa all won matches for Yorkville.

Boys Bowling

Plano 2,765, Johnsburg 2,486

Gavin Kellett bowled Plano’s high game of 244 and high series of 566.