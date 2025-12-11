Newark boys basketball beats Dwight: Wednesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Newark 80, Dwight 67

Reggie Chapman had 23 points and 10 assists, and Cody Kulbertz 23 points and 10 rebounds for Newark (5-3). Austin Reibel added 15 points, and Kellen Westerfield 11 points and six rebounds.

Neuqua Valley 79, Yorkville 69

Joey Jakstys had 14 points and four rebounds, and Braydon Porter added 13 points for the Foxes (4-2). Graham Martinson added 12 and Gabe Sanders 11.

Cole Kelly had 33 points, 14 rebounds and five assists for Neuqua (5-1).

Girls Basketball

Marengo 57, Plano 37

Jadyn Long scored 11 points, and Chloe Rowe had 12 rebounds for Plano (4-5, 1-2).