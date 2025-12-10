Oswego East’s Desiree Merritt scores 1,000th career point in win: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Girls Basketball

Oswego East 74, Romeoville 17

Desiree Merritt scored 25 points, her last one her 1,000th career point, becoming the sixth girl in Oswego East program history to reach that milestone.

Aubrey Lamberti added 16 points and Nicole Warbinski eight for the Wolves (4-3, 3-0), who jumped out to a 23-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

Yorkville 60, Plainfield South 48

Sydney McCabe scored 12 points, Claire Donelson 11 and Macie Jones 10 for the Foxes (5-2, 1-1).

Boys Basketball

Oswego East 75, Romeoville 62

Dshaun Bolden scored 25 points and Mason Lockett added 21 for the Wolves (6-0, 3-0). Jacsen Tucker chipped in 12 points.

Yorkville 56, Plainfield South 38

Joey Jakstys returned from injury to pace the Foxes (4-1, 2-1) with 21 points.

Joliet West 54, Oswego 46

Graham Schwab scored 17 points and Ethan Vahl 16 for the Panthers (3-3, 1-2).

Newark 61, Parkview Christian 46

Reggie Chapman had 18 points, six rebounds and three assists, Cody Kulbartz 14 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks and Jimmy Kath 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Newark (4-3).

Yorkville Christian 91, IFS 34

Blake Wells scored 12 points and Sean Drynan and Kayden Maxwell 11 each for the Mustangs (3-2).

Boys Bowling

Burlington Central 3,056, Plano 3,002

Gavin Kellet bowled Plano’s high game of 209 and high series of 542.