Oswego church displays 60 nativity scenes from around the world

A Filipino nativity set of narra wood, the country's national tree, is among 60 sets displayed Friday, Dec. 5, 2025 at Church of the Good Shepherd United Methodist of Oswego during Oswego's annual Christmas Walk. (Photo provided by Al Benson)

Church of the Good Shepherd United Methodist in Oswego displayed 60 nativity sets from around the world on Friday evening, Dec. 5.

This is the 21st year the church has done this exhibit.

Nativity scenes were placed on boards on pews in the church sanctuary by Good Shepherd congregants Pam and Bob Dodson, Jr., of Oswego. Included was a set Pam Dodson made as a youth, the church said in a news release.

Scenes ranged in age from recent to 80 years old.

Featured was a Filipino set of narra wood, the Philippines’ national tree. Good Shepherd congregant Janet McCarty of Oswego purchased the set while serving as a Methodist missionary to the country, the church said.

[ PHOTOS: Nativity sets at Oswego church ]

The display and a chili and pie supper held by Good Shepherd United Women in Faith was part of Oswego’s annual Christmas Walk in the downtown area.

Fox River Music Academy members provided live music in the sanctuary during the display. Karen Kulzer directed.